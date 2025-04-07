The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday (April 7) firmly dismissed rumors suggesting that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is stepping down from his role following his recent appointment as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Labeling the reports as 'baseless', the PCB clarified that Naqvi has not submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who serves as the board’s patron-in-chief. Speculation had been swirling in cricket circles that Naqvi might resign after Pakistan’s underwhelming performances in New Zealand, where they suffered a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series and a 0-3 whitewash in the ODIs—just weeks after a disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy.

There were also unconfirmed reports suggesting former PCB chief Najam Sethi was being considered as Naqvi’s replacement. However, a PCB official refuted these claims, saying, “There is no truth to the reports about Mr. Naqvi’s resignation. He continues to perform his duties as PCB chairman and remains fully committed to the development of Pakistan cricket.”

'Mohsin Naqvi has no intention of stepping down'

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, became the first Pakistani since 2008 to be elected unopposed as ACC president earlier this month. Addressing concerns about his dual roles, the PCB said such arrangements are "not unprecedented" and can be handled with proper time management.

“It is an honour for Pakistan that our representative is leading the ACC. Mohsin Naqvi has no intention of stepping down from the PCB at this stage,” the statement ended.

