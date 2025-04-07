Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson has welcomed the lifting of the saliva ban in the IPL, saying it marks a turning point for bowlers — especially in the death overs where reverse swing can be a game-changer.

Advertisment

With the amended post-Covid regulations, bowlers are now permitted to use saliva to shine the ball, a move Ferguson believes could level the playing field in high-scoring conditions. “From a fast bowler's point of view, bowling at the death, any assistance we can get to move the ball legally is always greatly appreciated,” Ferguson was quoted saying to PTI videos.

So far, Ferguson has taken three wickets in the tournament, with a best of 2/37 against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. He feels the change in rules could influence the outcome of tight games. “We have high-scoring matches, which is great for entertainment, but if you can close out overs with some reverse swing, that’s a real asset.”

Also Read: Heinrich Klaasen's international future uncertain after CSA contract omission; Miller, van der Dussen accept hybrid deals

Advertisment

The BCCI lifted the saliva ban in the IPL last month after receiving widespread support from team captains. The ban had originally been imposed by the ICC as a Covid precaution and made permanent in 2022. However, since the IPL operates under its own playing conditions, the rule has now been relaxed for this tournament.

'I am in awe of Arshdeep Singh'

This season has already seen a noticeable shift — with fewer runaway totals and closer matches — and Ferguson believes the balance between bat and ball is being restored. “We have such dry pitches here. The return of saliva helps bring bowlers back into the game, which is fantastic. Everyone wants to see a contest,” he said.

Advertisment

While Ferguson hasn’t bowled at the death this season, he isn’t fazed. “It’s not that I haven’t been trusted — that’s just IPL cricket. You’ve got to be adaptable. We have so many great death options that Shreyas Iyer has to make tough choices.”

The New Zealand quick was full of praise for his pace partner Arshdeep Singh, calling him a 'lively character' and a vital cog in the PBKS setup. “I’m in awe of Arshdeep, really. He’s an exceptional bowler, always eager to bowl — with the new ball or at the death. He’s hungry and passionate.”

Ferguson also acknowledged Arshdeep’s growing leadership presence in the team. “He’s always the first to offer advice or support. He’s becoming a big leader in this group.”

With PBKS currently sitting on four points from three matches, Ferguson remains confident about the team’s prospects. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we could win the competition. It’s a long journey, but I feel privileged to be part of this group. Hopefully, we can go the distance.”

(With inputs from agencies)