Heinrich Klaasen’s international cricket career appears to be at a crossroads following his omission from Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) 18-player central contract list for the 2025-26 season, which runs from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Klaasen, who retired from Test cricket in January 2024, was previously on a white-ball-only contract. However, with the growing appeal of T20 leagues worldwide, it's believed he may now be shifting his focus primarily toward franchise cricket. CSA, in an official statement, noted that “discussions regarding his future are ongoing and a final decision will be made in due course.”

In a notable structural shift, CSA has introduced hybrid contracts this season. Under this arrangement, senior players David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen will be available for select bilateral tours and ICC events rather than being centrally contracted full-time.

Meanwhile, three players—Lizaad Williams, Senuran Muthusamy, and rising teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka—have been awarded full national contracts for the first time. Maphaka, who made his international debut across all formats this past season, continues his rapid rise in South African cricket.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, along with batters David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne, have earned contract upgrades based on their performances and are among those retained for the upcoming season.

The 2025-26 calendar promises a packed schedule for the Proteas, featuring away tours to Zimbabwe, Australia, England, Pakistan, and India, along with a home series against the West Indies. South Africa will also take part in two major ICC tournaments: the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s in June and the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

'Excited for season ahead'

CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe, expressed optimism about the season ahead. He said, “I want to congratulate all the players who have been awarded national contracts, especially those contracted for the first time. These selections are part of our broader strategy looking ahead to the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil."

“The hybrid contracts recognise the changing landscape of cricket and allow us to utilize the experience of players like David and Rassie in key moments. We’re excited for the season ahead and confident in the group we’ve assembled.”

South Africa men's central contract list (2025-26):

Full contracts: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Hybrid contracts: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

