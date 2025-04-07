In a major shift in England’s white-ball setup, Harry Brook has been named the new captain of the ODI and T20I teams. The 26-year-old took over from Jos Buttler, who stepped down after England’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

Brook’s appointment doesn’t come as a surprise. He was already serving as vice-captain and had led the ODI side against Australia last year when Buttler was unavailable. A regular across formats, Brook is currently ranked the world’s second-best Test batter, just behind Joe Root. His triple century (317) against Pakistan in Multan last year earned him global recognition.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” Brook said. “Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.”

Just before the IPL, Brook had opted out of his Delhi Capitals contract, saying he wanted to focus on England duties. At the time, many questioned the decision — but now it looks like the first step toward a bigger role.

'Harry has an excellent cricketing brain'

"I want to thank my family and coaches who've supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference," he added.

Though new to captaincy at the senior level, Brook impressed during a close 3-2 series against Australia and has experience from the Under-19 World Cup and The Hundred.

While Ben Stokes was briefly considered, his injury and past ODI retirement cleared the path for Brook. “Harry has an excellent cricketing brain,” said Rob Key. Brook’s first assignment as captain begins in May, at home against the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies)