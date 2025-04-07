Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan side has been fined 5% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The sanction follows Pakistan’s 3-0 whitewash at the hands of the Black Caps, capping off a disappointing tour. Match referee Jeff Crowe from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel imposed the fine after Pakistan was found to be one over short of the required rate, even after time allowances were taken into account.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are docked five percent of their match fee for every over their team falls short. Rizwan accepted the charge, which was brought by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights also involved.

This marks the third consecutive match in the ODI series where Pakistan has been penalised for a slow over-rate.

A tour to forget

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand consisted of eight white-ball matches—five T20Is and three ODIs. The visitors managed to win just a single T20I, losing the series 1-4. Their struggles continued in the ODI series, which they lost 0-3.

Notably, senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were rested for the T20Is but returned for the ODIs. However, their presence couldn't change Pakistan’s fortunes.

Following the final ODI loss, Rizwan called on his team to show greater discipline and consistency. “If you look at the games we've played, we've been able to hold the teams till 40 overs. We're losing the plot after that,” he told reporters. “Hopefully, all of us, alongside the management, can work towards having the same effort till the 50th over that we put in the initial 30-35 overs,” he added.

