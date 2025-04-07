For any cricketer walking into an Indian stadium, hearing the crowd roar for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could a surreal experience like no other. They’re not just players but probably the biggest sport icons of the Indian cricket. Australian batter Tim David, who has shared dressing rooms with both the player, knows exactly what that energy feels like.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) power-hitter gears up to return to the iconic Wankhede Stadium, his former home ground, he reflected on the special feeling of having played with the two Indian greats.

“Yeah, it's brilliant to have those sort of senior players in the dressing room, they're so experienced, they're idolised and rightly so, they've done it for a long time. I think that both of them have played in this tournament since its inception, so it's great fun, you get great support from the fans, they idolise those players and it makes wonderful atmospheres to play in, so I suppose that's the first part,” said David ahead of the game.

David has spent three seasons (2022–24) with Mumbai Indians and knows Wankhede very well. He has practiced against Jasprit Bumrah in the nets and also knows the Mumbai Indians' style of play. Now wearing RCB colours, he’s hoping to turn the tables and do some damage in the middle.

'It's wonderful to play at Wankhede'

"Also, coming back to play in Mumbai, it's a wonderful place to play at the Wankhede, love batting here, it's a nice place to have as your home ground, it's not my home ground anymore. Hopefully, I get a chance to do some damage out there in the middle tomorrow night,” he added.

Not to forget, Tim David has an outstanding record at Wankhede in 16 matches here, he has a strike rate of 188.9, making it one of his favorite attacking grounds.

Now, David’s focus is on helping RCB bounce back after their recent loss. He’s confident the team’s strong batting unit can shine again at one of the best batting pitches in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)