The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reported earnings of three billion rupees from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, surpassing its initial target of two billion rupees (pakistan rupees).

This statement was made in a written response to the National Assembly, which had raised concerns about the consistent underperformance of the national cricket team over the past two years.

In its reply, the PCB also revealed that a total of 18 billion rupees are being invested in upgrading stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The board stated that the full upgrade process is expected to be completed by 2026, with the second phase set to begin after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League in May.

Addressing financial matters, the PCB clarified that there have been no budget overruns related to the Champions Trophy or any other projects. “The PCB undergoes two audits annually, at the end of its fiscal year. The audits for the current fiscal year will be conducted after June 30, 2025,” the board noted.

Final figure to be confirmed following ICC's financial audit

While the current earnings from the Champions Trophy have been estimated, the PCB said final figures will be confirmed following the ICC’s financial audit. The board also emphasized that there has been no overspending or mismanagement, noting that the Champions Trophy was entirely managed by the ICC.

Regarding the national team’s performance, the PCB attributed recent struggles to injuries and varying playing conditions. “Key players have suffered injuries at crucial moments, affecting team balance and overall strategy,” the reply stated. It added that the board is actively working to enhance its injury prevention and rehabilitation programs.

The PCB also pointed out that different playing conditions across venues have challenged the team’s adaptability. To address these issues, the board assured that a strong evaluation framework is in place to ensure accountability and continuous improvement in selection, coaching, and fitness.

“The selection committee operates on a merit-based system, considering domestic performances, fitness levels, and international experience,” the board said. “Post-series reviews are conducted to reassess strategies and make necessary adjustments.”

The PCB concluded by reaffirming its commitment to transparent selection processes, effective coaching, and maintaining high fitness standards as core elements of its long-term vision for national cricket.

