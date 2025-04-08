Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has been making headlines not just for his on-field performances but also for his candid and heartfelt revelations off it. With two wins in three matches so far in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League, Iyer seems to have settled well into his leadership role at PBKS. But beneath the confident exterior lies a player who has weathered emotional storms, especially during high-pressure international tournaments.

Speaking on Kandid with Kings—an in-house podcast hosted by Sahiba Bali on Punjab Kings' official YouTube channel—Iyer opened up about various facets of his life, including his cricketing highs and lows, personal struggles, and the deep emotional bond he shares with his family.

One of the most striking moments in the episode came when the 30-year-old batter recalled an emotional incident from the 2025 Champions Trophy that moved him to tears.

“The last time I cried properly was during the first practice session of the Champions Trophy,” Iyer confessed. “I couldn’t bat well in the nets. I got angry and started crying. It hit me hard because I had performed really well in the England series and was confident of carrying that momentum into the Champions Trophy.”

But the shift from England to the hot, dry conditions of Dubai wasn’t easy. “The conditions were completely different, and adapting on the very first day was difficult. I wanted to do some extra batting after the session, but I didn’t get the chance. That really frustrated me. I felt helpless, and the emotions just burst out,” he added.

'I am extremely close to my family'

It’s rare to see such vulnerability from a professional athlete, especially one leading a high-profile IPL franchise. Iyer’s honest admission offered a glimpse into the mental and emotional toll international cricket can take, even on seasoned players.

The conversation wasn’t all about cricket, though. Iyer also shared heartwarming stories about his family, revealing how his parents continue to play a vital role in his life—no matter how big the stage gets.

“I’m extremely close to my family. My mom and dad still come to drop me at the airport before every tour or match. Earlier, I used to feel a bit awkward about it and told them they didn’t need to come. But over time, I realised it brings them happiness—and now I completely embrace it,” he said with a smile.

The Champions Trophy might have presented emotional challenges, but Iyer has rebounded well. His leadership and form have been crucial for Punjab Kings, who are aiming for a strong run in IPL 2025.

