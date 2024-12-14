New Delhi

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 32-year-old had also retired in 2021 but reversed his decision earlier this year to play in 2024 T20 World Cup. The pacer, however, called his retirement 'inevitable.'

"After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!" wrote Amir on social media platform X.

"Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love and support," he added.

Amir came on to the international scene as one of the hottest pacers in world cricket after his debut in 2009. The left-arm fast bowler, however, was soon mired in match-fixing controversy and was subsequently banned for five years from international cricket.

He made a return after the ban was completed in 2015 but could never live-up to the hype there was at the time of his debut.

Amir went on to play 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 119, 81 and 71 wickets, respectively. His one of the memorable spells in international cricket came in 2017 Champions Trophy final when he took 3/16 against arch-rivals India - dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan as Pakistan lifted their second ICC silverware.

Amir made his last appearance for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup during Men in Green's final game of the group stage against Ireland. He ended the tournament with seven wickets in four matches.

(With inputs from agencies)