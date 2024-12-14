Brisbane, Australia

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj received a hostile welcome at the Gabba in Brisbane as Australian fans booed him before he began his spell on day one of the third BGT Test on Saturday (Dec 14). Per the latest reports, after Jasprit Bumrah finished his first over, the local fans came down hard on Siraj, trying to tear into him with the boos. Siraj, however, kept his composure and concentrated on delivering goods for his team.

Per a report in the Times of India, the home crowd didn’t seem to forgive Siraj, let alone forget, for his send-off to Travis Head during the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide.

During day two of the second game at the iconic Adelaide Oval, Siraj clean bowled Head off a searing Yorker on 140, giving him a fiery send-off by gesturing aggressively towards the dressing room. That reaction garnered attention from all spheres - the commentators, former cricketers, experts and fans worldwide.

Both, however, made contrasting claims reflecting on this incident following the day’s play. While Head, who hammered India with another decisive ton, revealed he said ‘well-bowled’ to Siraj, while the Indian pacer refuted this, adding Head didn’t utter those words but instead said something else.

'Went too far'

Though both hugged it out after the match, which Australia won by ten wickets, Head admitted regret over his reaction but maintained his stance of not backing down.

"It probably [went] a little bit far that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I'm also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did,” Head said of the incident.

Reverting, Siraj said, "It was a great battle going on [with Head], and he batted really well.

“When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I bowled him, I just celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn't say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me.

"We respect everyone; it's not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman's game, but what he did wasn't right. I didn't like it at all,” Siraj noted.

Meanwhile, Australia was 28/0 before rain stopped play on day one of the third Test at the Gabba.

(With inputs from agencies)