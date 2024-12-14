Brisbane, Australia

Australia Test number three Marnus Labuschagne is not impressed with his former teammate-turned-broadcaster David Warner’s remarks on his batting slump, saying everyone is here to write articles. Labuschagne found some form (against India) in the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide, hitting a gritty 64 off 126 balls in the first innings, but his dismissals in two outings before that concerned everyone, including Warner.

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah troubled Marnus in the series opener in Perth, trapping him in the front on three in the second innings; however, his dismissal in the first innings was similar, making Warner question his ‘awareness’ at the crease.

Regarding Warner’s comments, Marnus said he doesn’t recall getting out caught at the gully more than twice (besides recently against India in Adelaide).

“I would like to see him check how many times I’ve been caught at gully because, apparently, I get out there every week. I’ve looked back, and I think I can only remember getting caught at gully twice. So, I might have to have a look at Bull’s (Warner’s) comment there. But like I said, everyone’s here to write newspapers, write articles,”

Labuschagne said to News Corp, as quoted by the Indian Express.

'Marnus nowhere near his best'

Warner earlier said Marnus, who has struggled since last summer, is nowhere near his best form.

“I don’t think that was anywhere near what we know he’s capable of. He might have got a couple out of the middle, got a couple of freebies, batted well that night to get through but they bowled poorly.

“So, from that perspective, he had the best conditions to come out and bat in. But he got out the same way he always does when he gets over 50, hits it straight to the gully.

“So, there’s a lack of awareness there of what he’s got to be mindful of. I don’t think he’s anywhere near where he should be,” Warner said of Labuschagne’s dismissal in Adelaide’s first innings while talking to Fox Sports.

Labuscagne also reacted to this remark saying, “I’m watching the game, and I’m trying to play pretty naturally. I mean, hitting a cut shot, the ball was there. It was a little bit short, and I tried to hit the ball through backward point, skidded on a little bit more, and I got a bit late, and (Yashasvi Jaiswal) took a very good catch. It’s a two-edged sword.”

“Week before, I wasn’t playing enough shots, and then this week, people are unhappy because you’re playing too many shots. So at the end of the day, I’m not here to please everyone. I’m here to win games for Australia,” the batter continued.

Meanwhile, Marnus will aim to score big at the Gabba against India, a venue he scored a stunning hundred the last time both these teams played here.

