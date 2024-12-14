Centurion, South Africa

South Africa finally won a T20I series.

For the first time since August 2022, the 2024 T20 World Cup runners-up prevailed in a bilateral T20I series, this time against Pakistan following their impressive win in the second game in Centurion on Friday (Dec 13). Opener Reeza Hendricks broke the deadlock and hit his maiden T20I hundred as the hosts chased 207 inside the 20th over with seven wickets remaining.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first at the SuperSport Park, with skipper Mohammed Rizwan opening with rookie Saim Ayub. Medium pacer Ottneil Baartman removed Rizwan, caught in the deep on 11 before Ayub and Babar Azam stitched a 100-plus stand to keep Pakistan ahead.

Three quick wickets held Pakistan’s momentum, but Ayub kept the run rate ticking with explosive stroke play. The left-handed batter was on song, closing in on his maiden T20I ton aged 22; however, he remained unbeaten on 98 at the other end as all-rounder Abbas Afridi slammed a four and a six in the last over to see Pakistan hit 206 for five.

Reeza wins it for Proteas

South Africa lost two wickets early inside the Powerplay, with Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke back in the hut. What followed afterwards was a complete mayhem.

Hendricks, a T20 specialist, began the onslaught, with seasoned Rassie van der Dussen accompanying him with the same energy at the other end. The right-handed Hendricks kept finding gaps at will, hitting sixes and fours for fun. Though Rassie’s contributions released some pressure off Reeza, he closed in on his first T20I hundred, later completing it with a six and cheer from the crowd and the dressing room.

Reeza Hendricks is absolute class ? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 13, 2024 ×

By then, the Proteas had almost already pocked the game.

Hendricks departed soon after on 117 before Rassie finished the game with a four.

With this win, the hosts won the first two games, with the Wanderers in Johannesburg scheduled to host the final match on Saturday (Dec 14). The three-match ODIs follow this, while two Tests in Centurion and Cape Town will mark the end of this bilateral series.

Meanwhile, South Africa leads the WTC standings and needs only one win in two matches to seal the spot in the WTC Final 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)