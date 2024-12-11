South Africa

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi created history on Tuesday (Dec 10) during the first T20I against South Africa by becoming the first bowler from his country to take at least 100 international wickets in each of the formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). Afridi is also only the fourth pacer in the world to achieve the landmark.

Ahead of Afridi, New Zealand's Tim Southee (389 Test wickets, 221 ODI wickets and 164 T20I wickets), Bangladesh's Tim Southee (246 Test wickets, 317 ODI wickets and 149 T20I wickets) and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (101 Test wickets, 338 ODI wickets and 107 T20I wickets) had achieved the record.

Afridi currently has 116 Test wickets and 112 ODI wickets to go with his 100 wickets in the shortest format which he reached with the figures of 3/22 in the match against the Proteas.

Overall, Afridi is the third Pakistan bowler to take 100 or more T20I wickets behind fellow pacer Harris Rauf (110 T20I wickets) and spinner Shadab Khan (107 T20I wickets).

As for the match, a power-packed innings by David Miller and a career-best all-round performance by George Linde took South Africa to an 11-run win.

Miller slammed 82 off 40 balls with four fours and eight sixes and Linde hit a rapid 48 in a South African total of 183 for nine. Left-arm spinner Linde followed up by taking four for 21. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan hit 74 and his team were still in with a chance of winning until he was caught off the second ball of the final over.

Linde took two wickets in his final over and briefly had a hat-trick when Haris Rauf was given out leg before wicket before successfully reviewing the decision. Rizwan said the individual performances of Miller and Linde was the difference between the teams.