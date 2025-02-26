Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has started to bowl as he begins his rehab for the ankle issue picked up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in December 2024-January 2025. The ace bowler, owing to his ankle, had to miss out from Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka as well as ongoing Champions Trophy. Cummins now plans to make a comeback in IPL and play in World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June against South Africa later this year.

"The ankle is all going strong, [have been] able to give it a good rest and then been building up slowly, which you don't get to do when you play lots of cricket," Cummins said in a conversation with cricket news website ESPNCricinfo.

"It's feeling as strong as it has for a fair while. Should be fine [for the IPL], that's the plan. So have a few weeks of bowling, building back up and then hopefully don't have to worry about it for a while."

Talking about the issue, Cummins revealed that he has decided not to have the surgery but manage the ankle with rehab work.

"It's something that we've opted never to have surgery on or intervene too much, just a lot to rehab," he explained. "Having this break meant that I could get a couple of cortisones and really rehab it well the last couple of weeks."

Cummins is one of the most successful skippers currently in the world. His side won the last WTC title beating India in the final in 2023. Cummins' Australia then went on to win the ODI World Cup later that year in India and again beat India in the final.

They also reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2024 and under Cummins, IPL side SunRisers Hyderabad also reached the 2024 edition's final.