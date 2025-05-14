Published: May 14, 2025, 15:54 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:54 IST

Anderson praised both Kohli and Rohit, calling them "great players" who carried India's Test team for years. He acknowledged that their retirement ends an era in Indian cricket.

Former England pacer James Anderson recently bowed his head in admiration for Virat Kohli, following India's modern-day great's retirement from Test cricket . Anderson, who has faced Kohli in some fierce battles over the years, called him “one of the greatest Test batters that’s ever been.” Kohli’s exit, along with that of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, has left a massive drain in India’s red-ball setup. It is testing time for India ahead of their five-match Test series against England next month.

Speaking to TalkSport, Anderson praised both Kohli and Rohit, calling them “great players” who carried India’s Test team for years. He acknowledged that their retirement not only ends an era but also brings a big responsibility for the younger players. “There’s big shoes to fill there,” he said. But Anderson was optimistic about India’s bench strength and expressed faith in the next pool of players.

“They’ve got a huge amount of talent in the squad. You just have to watch the IPL . Players are coming into Test cricket from there now who are aggressive, fearless, and attacking. It’s exciting,” Anderson shared, noting how the new generation is redefining the way Test cricket is to be played.

India’s upcoming Test tour of England in June will be the visitors' first red-ball challenge without Kohli and Rohit. With both colossi gone, the team will see a new captain take charge. Reports suggest that Shubman Gill, who is already the vice-captain in the one-day format, is the front-runner to lead the Test side.

India’s transition phase in Test cricket officially began.

While the absence of Kohli and Sharma will be deeply felt, Anderson’s comments highlight the respect both Indian stars have earned globally, and there is a ray of hope that the next generation can step up to carry their legacy forward.