Once a World Cup venue, Bihar's crumbling Moin-ul-Haque stadium hosts Ranji Trophy match

The Ranji Trophy (India's domestic tournament) match between Bihar and Mumbai grabbed the attention for many reasons including the condition of the Moin-ul-Haque stadium in Patna where the game is being played. The venue, which once hosted the World Cup fixtures in 1996, is currently in such dilapidated condition that warning posters have been put for the fans to enter at own risk. The four-day match started January 5 and also kicked off domestic season in Indian cricket.

"Yes, the condition is bad but there is a plan to make this stadium world class, and the tender for it has also been passed," said the Bihar Cricket Association's (BCA) head Rakesh Tiwary as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"It will be revamped very soon, [but] because the match was still to be played, we have somehow made it playable. We have full hope that soon this stadium will start shining like its old history," he further added in defence. Sorry to say but really disheartened to see this pathetic scene of historical Moin-ul-Haque stadium Patna. 🥲@yadavtejashwi bhai please do something and save this 🙏@BCCI @BCCIdomestic @NitishKumar #BIHvMUM #RanjiTrophy #Patna pic.twitter.com/xrk59tKh5P — Syed Hussain (@imsyedhussain) January 5, 2024 × The reason why BCA couldn't take care of the stadium was because it falls under the jurisdiction of the city municipal corporation and not the state cricket association, reported ESPNCricinfo further.

There were ample spectators for the match - a rarity for the domestic fixtures in India. The fans may have had come to watch Mumbai's designated skipper and India veteran Ajinkya Rahane play. The Mumbai skipper, however, couldn't play because of neck spasms. Rahane although greeted the crowd near the boundary ropes.

The match also saw Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 12-year-old made his debut with the Bihar team. The batter has now become the youngest to debut in India's domestic set up at 12 years and 284 days since 1986.

As for the scores, the 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai were reduced to 235/9 on the opening day with Bihar's Veer Pratap Singh taking 4/42 in 13 overs. Singh was ably supported by Sakibul Gani and Himanshu Singh both of whom took two wickets each.