ODI World Cup Final: What is the lowest defended ODI total at the Narendra Modi Stadium? | Know More

Ahmedabad, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

ODI World Cup Final: What is the lowest defended ODI total at the Narendra Modi Stadium? | Know More Photograph:(Twitter)

Now the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera ground in Ahmedabad has served treats over the years in low-scoring contests. The lowest defended score at the venue interestingly came for India against Australia, same opponents from today’s World Cup final. India defended 193 against Australia in October 1986, when India were defending world champions.

It will be a hard pill to swallow for the impressive batting line-up of India after they were restricted to 240 in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov 19). Now with a task in hand, Indian bowlers need to restrict the Aussies for below 240 if they are to clinch glory. While it is not an impraobleble task for the Indian team, they will have to draw comparisons from the 1983 World Cup winning side of Kapil Dev to win their third ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What is the lowest defended score at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Now the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera ground in Ahmedabad has served treats over the years in low-scoring contests. The lowest defended score at the venue interestingly came for India against Australia, same opponents from today’s World Cup final. India defended 193 against Australia in October 1986, when India were defending world champions.

Lowest Defended Totals in Ahmedabad

1986 - India beat Australia by defending 193

1988 - West Indies beat India by defending 196

2006 - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by defending 219

1989 - India beat Sri Lanka by defending 227

2022 - India beat West Indies by defending 237

1996 - New Zealand beat England by defending 239

The contest in October 1986 saw Ravi Shastri adjourned Player of the Match for his 53 runs and two wickets. Shastri was India’s top scorer while Madan Lal also contributed 30 while the hosts were 98/6 in the match.

What happened in the match?

Indian batters were caught flat in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Australia restricted them to 240. Considering India’s rich form with the bat in the tournament, the off-power show saw smiles on five-time champions and their fans at mid-innings. KL Rahul was the top scorer for Team India with 66 while Virat Kohli scored 54, but failed to convert his innings into a big one.

Mitchell Starc ended with figures of 55/3 while Josh Hazlewood and skipper Cummins got two each. Cummins’s dismissal of Virat proved to be the turning point as Indian hopes were massively dented. There were wickets for Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell as well with the latter getting the prize asset of Rohit Sharma.

