ODI World Cup Final: India lose Rohit, Iyer in succession as Australia jolt Men in Blue

It was a double jot for Team India after Australia jolted the Men in Blue in quick succession at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Nov 19). India lost Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession as the Aussies stamped their authority on the contest. Rohit was dismissed on 47 after a superb catch by Travis Head while Shreyas was dismissed on 4 by opposition skipper Pat Cummins. This resulted in India being 81/3 after 10.2 overs.

Rohit, Shreyas depart early

Having put into bat first, Rohit and Shubman Gill 4) started the innings on a positive note with the former taking an attacking role. Rohit in the fourth over cleared his intentions and hit Josh Hazlewood for a big six before Gill was dismissed in the next over. Rohit’s innings consisted of 3 sixes and 4 fours and saw the Aussies on the backfoot momentarily.

However, a pull shot went wrong for Rohit and Head ran backward to clutch the Indian skipper superbly. Iyer who was next in line was dismissed by Cummins after failing to judge the flight of the delivery and was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

Rohit Sharma’s Performance in Major ICC Tournament Finals

47 vs Australia – 2023 ODI World Cup

30 vs Pakistan – 2007 T20 World Cup Final

9 vs England – 2013 Champions Trophy Final

29 vs Sri Lanka – 2014 T20 World Cup Final

0 vs Pakistan – 2017 Champions Trophy Final

34 vs New Zealand – 2021 WTC Final (First Innings)

30 vs New Zealand – 2021 WTC Final (Second Innings)

15 vs Australia – 2023 WTC Final (First Innings)

43 vs Australia – 2023 WTC Final (Second Innings)

What happened at toss?

Australia skipper Cummins won the toss and opted to field first in front of 130, 000 people at the stadium. India famously lost the toss in the 2011 World Cup final as well but later went on to win the contest. They will be hoping for the same on Sunday as well.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj