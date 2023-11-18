India batter Virat Kohli's fitness-band looking like wrist-wearable WHOOP band was something which caught everyone's eye apart from his 50th ODI century vs New Zealand in first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli celebrated his world record breaking ODI century on November 15 with a fist pump while leaping through air and his photo taken at the time put his latest gadget in focus.

What is WHOOP used by Virat Kohli?

WHOOP band is a simple-looking wrist band which tracks and offers insights via collected data about the person's health, fitness, recovery and sleep. It is an America-based company founded by Will Ahmed. “Studying human performance is our full-time job,” says the company’s website about its products and services.

What does WHOOP do?

WHOOP tracks a lot of data and as per company website, here's what it does:

Helps optimize health, fitness and life

Monitor sleep, strain, recovery, health and more

Offers personalised performance coaching based on data

How does WHOOP work?

Once you set a goal, WHOOP, as per company website, starts to learn about body's baseline and patters of user and offers custom recommendations to tailor the lifestyle. It also helps with setting up habits including sleep, training programs and other things as well.

What makes WHOOP different?

Unlike other fitness bands, WHOOP doesn't have a screen. It's strap has five sensors which track all data which the user can see on an app. Its five LEDs and four photodiodes capture all the info and generate about 100 mb of data on an average per day. It runs on battery which, as per company, offers five day of back-up.

Who uses WHOOP apart from Virat Kohli?