ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | 'Sad to see,' says Australia skipper Pat Cummins with smile on England's campaign

Australia skipper Pat Cummins gave a 'chuckling' reply when asked what he thought about arch-rival England's fourth loss in five games in ODI World Cup 2023. Defending champions England are second from bottom on the points table after losing against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. As per the current scenario, the 2019 ODI World Cup winners are unlikely to make it to the semifinals.

Asked what is his reaction on England's loss, Pat Cummins said with a smile in his face: "Yeah, got them in a couple of games' time. So, yeah, it is sad to see."

He made the remarks during a media interaction ahead of the match against New Zealand.



Australia are due to face England in their seventh game of the tournament on November 4 in the west Indian city of Ahmedabad.

While England face India on October 29 in the north Indian city of Lucknow ahead of the game against the Aussies, Pat Cummins-led Kangaroos face 2019 runners-up New Zealand in a crucial game on October 28 in Dharamsala before taking on England.

Australia also had a horrible start of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign as they lost first two games against India and South Africa.

The five-time champions, however, bounced back in emphatic style by beating Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands in their next three games. Australia currently sit fourth on the points table with six points in five games. Apart from the Kiwis and England, their last two league games are against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

England coach Matthew Mott, on the other hand, has accepted that the team is in a 'bit of trouble' and a lot has to go mathematically right for them in order to make it to the semis.

"As I said leading up today, we could control it from there, but it certainly hasn't done our net run-rate any help at all and, depending on others," said Mott to Sky Sports after the loss against Sri Lanka.

