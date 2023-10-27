ODI World Cup 2023: England very mediocre ODI side, says Virender Sehwag after 2019 winners lose vs Sri Lanka

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said that England have always been a mediocre team except for their 2019 ODI World Cup win at home. Sehwag's statement comes after the defending champions were humiliated by Sri Lanka in an eight-wicket loss on October 26 in Bengaluru during the ODI World Cup 2023.

With England staring at an early exit in the ongoing tournament, Sehwag pointed out that England have made it to the last four in an ODI World Cup only once out of the last eight times. The former India cricketer also gave the reason for this, saying 'too much chopping and changing' and not having a steady side is what cost them.

England, after the early exit in the 2015 World Cup, went through a change and dominated the world cricket in limited-overs, winning the 2019 ODI World Cup as well as the 2022 T20I World Cup. They also went through a change in leadership in Tests after suffering some big losses and came out flying.

Sehwag, however, added that England aren't as excited in ODIs as they are in Tests and this wrong thinking also put them in the situation they currently are in. The former India opener shared the views on his official social media handle X. Have a look at the post below: England in 50 over one day international cricket has been a very mediocre side. Apart from the 2019 World cup at Home, in the last 8 attempts they have failed to make the semis 7 times. Not having a steady side and too much chopping & changing and wrongly thinking that they are… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2023 × The loss against Sri Lanka was England's fourth in five games, leaving them second-last on the points table, just above the Netherlands. England have previously lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener before taking a thrashing from Afghanistan and South Africa as well.

Looking at the current picture, England are unlikely to make it to the semis and their white-ball coach Matthew Mott agrees.

"Mathematically, we'd have to have a lot of things go our way," Mott told Sky Sports after the game. "As I said leading up today, we could control it from there, but it certainly hasn't done our net run-rate any help at all and, depending on others," he added.

England next play hosts India on October 29 in Lucknow.

