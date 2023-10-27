ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: England very mediocre ODI side, says Virender Sehwag after 2019 winners lose vs Sri Lanka

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler admits England's fate after Sri Lanka loss, says 'it's incredibly tough' Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The loss against Sri Lanka was England's fourth in five games, leaving them second-last on the points table, just above the Netherlands. England have previously lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener before taking a thrashing from Afghanistan and South Africa as well. 

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said that England have always been a mediocre team except for their 2019 ODI World Cup win at home. Sehwag's statement comes after the defending champions were humiliated by Sri Lanka in an eight-wicket loss on October 26 in Bengaluru during the ODI World Cup 2023. 

With England staring at an early exit in the ongoing tournament, Sehwag pointed out that England have made it to the last four in an ODI World Cup only once out of the last eight times. The former India cricketer also gave the reason for this, saying 'too much chopping and changing' and not having a steady side is what cost them.

England, after the early exit in the 2015 World Cup, went through a change and dominated the world cricket in limited-overs, winning the 2019 ODI World Cup as well as the 2022 T20I World Cup. They also went through a change in leadership in Tests after suffering some big losses and came out flying.

trending now

Sehwag, however, added that England aren't as excited in ODIs as they are in Tests and this wrong thinking also put them in the situation they currently are in. The former India opener shared the views on his official social media handle X. Have a look at the post below:

×

The loss against Sri Lanka was England's fourth in five games, leaving them second-last on the points table, just above the Netherlands. England have previously lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener before taking a thrashing from Afghanistan and South Africa as well. 

Looking at the current picture, England are unlikely to make it to the semis and their white-ball coach Matthew Mott agrees.

"Mathematically, we'd have to have a lot of things go our way," Mott told Sky Sports after the game. "As I said leading up today, we could control it from there, but it certainly hasn't done our net run-rate any help at all and, depending on others," he added.

England next play hosts India on October 29 in Lucknow.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Pakistan on cusp of World Cup exit despite valiant effort from pacers, lose by one wicket against South Africa

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan rope in Usama Mir as concussion sub, scalps Van der Dussen in first over

Dravid, seniors to be rested for Australia T20Is; VVS Laxman to coach, Suryakumar Yadav to lead - Reports

Topics