Former Australia cricketer and ex-Indian men's team coach Greg Chappell is going through a rough financial situation because of which a fundraiser page has been set up for him. The former Aussie cricketer, however, admits that he isn't in 'desperate straits' but isn't living in the 'lap of luxury' either.

Speaking to media outlet NewsCorp, Chappell said: “I’m not on the bones of my a**e. I certainly don’t want it to sound like we’re in desperate straits, because we’re not — but we’re not living in luxury either. I think most people assume that, because we played cricket, that we are all living in the lap of luxury. While I’m certainly not crying poor, we’re not reaping in the benefits that today’s players are.”

Chappell also said that it was his friends who wanted him and his wife, Judy, to set up for retirement as they didn't get a lot of money after retiring.

“It is just my friends who realised that we didn’t get a lot and just to make sure that Judy and I were comfortable in our retirement,” Chappell said about the GoFundMe fundraiser page. Along with it, a testimonial lunch has also been planned for Chappell to raise money.

Speaking further, Chappell said that the game hasn't done much for the cricketers of his era and that they should be recognised for the part they played.

“To be fair, there are others of our era who are in more dire circumstances that could do with the help and I don’t think the game has done enough for players of that era. Particularly in relation to the comparison with today’s era.”

“I believe the players that set the scene for what’s happening today, should probably be recognised for the role they played in getting the game to where it is today,” he added.

Chappell played 87 Tests for Australia from 1970 to 1984, scoring 7,110 runs, with 24 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name.

