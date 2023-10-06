ODI World Cup 2023: Watch Netherlands' Bas de Leede takes two Pak wickets in one over twice

Netherlands shocked Pakistan in the second game of the ODI World Cup 2023 as they claimed three early wickets in Hyderabad on October 6 after electing to field first. The Men in Green, however, dug deep afterwards with a partnership of 120 runs for the fourth wicket between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel.

The partnership was broken by Aryan Dutt in the 29th over when he sent back Saud Shakeel for a personal score of 68 and the team total of 158. Dutchman Bas de Leede then took wickets in the same over - a brilliant bowled to dismiss Rizwan (68) and getting Iftikhar Ahmed (9) out caught behind. The twin strikes undid all the work done by Rizwan and Shakeel, leaving Pak six down for less than 200 and 18 overs to go. Have a look at the wicket here:

The Pak innings was then given some support by Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan who added 64 runs for the seventh wicket. de Leede once again came to the fore as he clean bowled Khan (32) before trapping Hasan Ali LBW on the very next ball. These twin strikes came in 44th over with Pakistan eight down for 252.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman, who has seen a dip in form of late, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam were back in the hut by the 10th over. Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren and Colin Ackermann chipped in with regular wickets as the 1992 winners were left reeling at 38 for 3.

The score at the end of first powerplay was in contrast with what Babar Azam had said at the toss. "We will try our best with the bat. We believe in our openers, Imam and Fakhar. Shaheen is there as well. Hasan is back in the side. We are looking at 290-300 plus," the Pak skipper had said after losing the coin flip.

