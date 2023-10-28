Australia's Travis Head played his first game in the ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand on October 28 and showed why he was selected in the squad despite being injured. Head had fractured his had in the ODI series against South Africa before the ODI World Cup but Australia still banked on him.

The batter opened the innings right away for the Aussies, scored a scintillating hundred off just 59 balls as he added 175 runs for the first wicket with David Warner, who also scored 81 off 65 balls. The duo took the game away from New Zealand in the first 10 overs itself, scoring 118 runs - second most in an ODI World Cup match after West Indies' 119 against Canada in 2003 edition.

Talking about his century during the innings break, Head said: "It's nice to be back with the boys. Nice to contribute. The hand recovery went well. It feels good (on scoring century). It's a very good wicket. Davey (Warner) and I have forged that partnership and tried to go as hard as we can. I think the back end of my innings it started to take spin and they (New Zealand) bowled well."

Head struck 10 fours and seven sixes in his innings before getting out for 109 runs off 67 balls. Head didn't spare any New Zealand bowler but was especially severe on Matt Henry. The Aussie opener hit Henry for 27 runs in 15 balls he faced including three sixes and two fours.

Head also took apart Trent Boult, hitting him for 19 runs in 10 balls with three fours and one six. Mitch Santner, arguably the best Kiwi bowler, was also taken to cleaners by the southpaw as the left-arm spinner got hit for 19 runs in 11 balls.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra bowled the most deliveries - 16 - to Head and went for 26 runs. Only Glenn Phillips could restrain the explosive batter, giving away just 11 runs in 12 balls and taking his wicket as well. Apart form these, Head scored rest of his seven runs off Lockie Ferguson's four balls he faced.

Thanks to the blitzkrieg by the openers, Australia were able to impose a huge total of 388 runs in 49.2 over before being bowled out.