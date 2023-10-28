Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf took a sensational one-handed stumbling catch in his follow through in last over of his spell against South Africa to take his team on the brink of victory in ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa needed 11 runs in 30 balls with two wickets left in a chase of 271 when Rauf came on to bowl his last over. The pacer bowled two dot balls before taking a wicket on the third ball to tilt things in Pakistan's favour.

It was a length delivery which beat batter Lungi Ngidi for pace as he just chipped it in the air and Rauf, in his follow through, dived forward to take a stunning stumbling catch with his left hand. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × With Pakistan on top, Rauf bowled two more dot balls before rapping last man Tabraiz Shamsi on the pads. Pak skipper Babar Azam took the review after the on-field umpire gave it not out. The review, however, didn't go Pakistan's way on umpire's call and the on-field decision of not out remained.

South Africa eventually scampered to home in the 48th over when Keshav Maharaj held his nerve to hit Mohammad Nawaj for a boundary. With the nail-biting one-wicket win, South Africa are now at the top of the table with 10 points in six games after winning five matches and losing one.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have slipped to the sixth place on the points table after their fourth consecutive loss. The scenario for Pakistan is hard to qualify for the top four and skipper Babar Azam acknowledged the same at the post-match presentation.

"It's disappointing everyone, we had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort so let's see where we stand after the three matches," said Babar.

Pakistan next play against Bangladesh on October 31 before taking on New Zealand and England on November 4 and 11, respectively.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE