Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim made his ODI World Cup debut against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai and made a huge impact in the game. While he took two wickets during SA's chase to help Pakistan give a hope of winning the contest, he also played a helicopter shot during his innings of seven runs. The shot was similar to former India skipper MS Dhoni's who made it famous during his international career.

With Pakistan eight down for 259 in 45th over, Wasim whipped South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi towards the cow-corner on the leg-side to help get a crucial six for his team. Have a look at the shot below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Pakistan, however, fell 10-15 runs short while setting up the target and the same was acknowledged by their skipper Babar Azam during the post-match presentation. Chasing 271, South Africa did stutter despite being 235/5 at one point but eventually got home by one wicket in a nail-biting finish.

The loss against South Africa was Pakistan's fourth consecutive one in the ODI World Cup 2023, pushing them on the brink of exit from the quadrennial tournament. With just two wins in six games, the Men in Green are sixth on the points table with three more matches left for them.

There are slim hopes that the 1992 World Cup winners will be able to make it to the top four as a lot has to go their way mathematically even if they manage to win their next three games.

Reacting to loss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, after the match, said: "It's disappointing everyone, we had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort so let's see where we stand after the three matches."

Pakistan next play against Bangladesh on October 31 before taking on New Zealand and England on November 4 and 11, respectively.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE