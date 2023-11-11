Former West Indies player Vivian Richards wants India to keep their attacking approach going at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in order to win the whole thing while being unbeaten. India are the only team unbeaten in the ongoing tournament with eight wins in eight matches. They play Netherlands on November 12 in their last league match before heading to the semifinal.

"India have a mindset that they can go all the way playing like this," Richards wrote in his column for the ICC.

"That absolutely should be their mindset and would be mine if I was in that dressing room – let’s go out with all guns blazing. That approach has worked so far and if that changes, things may go astray," he added.

The two-time World Cup-winner, however, acknowledged that there might be some fears of encountering a bad game looming but India need to keep the negative thoughts at bay.

"I believe they can go all the way unbeaten, which is really something to strive for. There may be some fears of ‘we have played so well so far, there may be a bad game around the corner in the semi-final’. They have to try and nullify those and banish any negative thoughts," wrote Richards.

Rohit Sharma-led team has been menacing with both bat and ball in the quadrennial tournament. Not only India have chased all their totals emphatically but have forced oppositions to surrender meekly while bowling as well.

While Virat Kohli (543 runs in eight games) and skipper Sharma (442 runs in eight games) have led the batting, the pace trio of Mohammed Shami (16 wickets in 4 games), Jasprit Bumrah (15 wickets in eight games) and Mohammed Siraj (10 wickets in eight games) have been menacing as well.