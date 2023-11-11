ODI World Cup 2023: SA skipper Temba Bavuma doubtful for semifinal vs Australia after injury against AFG

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma suffered a hamstring injury during their last ODI World Cup 2023 league match against Afghanistan on November 10 in Ahmedabad. With the injury, Bavuma could very well be in doubt for the the semifinal against Australia on November 15 or 16. The South African skipper, however, insists that it (injury) is going to be fine.

"Obviously my leg is sore - don't know to what extent - but it's going be have to be fine [for the semifinal]," Bavuma said after the win over Afghanistan. "Obviously I had that option of coming off, but I think as much as it was our last group-stage game, probably it didn't have a big bearing in terms of the play-off.

"But I still wanted to be out there with the guys. It was an opportunity for me to get some time in the middle [batting], so I didn't want to let that go. But also to keep leading the guys, keep marshalling out in the field, [and] keep strengthening those relationships with the bowlers. It was a bit risky, staying on the field - but that's what I felt was right at that time," he added.

Bavuma left the field nine balls into the match while fielding but came back after four overs, only to field gingerly. Had he stayed out, he would have had to wait significant amount of time before coming on to bat in the second innings or until five wickets were down.

The skipper, nonetheless, batted at his usual position - opening the innings with Quinton de Kock and score 23 runs as he added 64 runs for the first wicket with de Kock in chase of 245. This was South Africa's second win in the ODI World Cup 2023 while chasing. They had also won against Pakistan but by just a wicket and had lost against Netherlands and India while chasing.

Bavuma took pride in the five-wicket win against Afghanistan and said: "[There was a] lot of understanding as to how we can go about that chase. Fantastic knock by Rassie, who took ownership of that innings, and guys batted around him."