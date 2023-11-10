LIVE TV
Afghanistan’s World Cup 2023 dream run ends with 5-wicket loss at hands of South Africa

Ahmedabad, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Afghanistan’s CWC 2023 dream run ends with 5-wicket loss at hands of Proteas Photograph:(AFP)

South Africa will face Australia in the World Cup 2023 semis. 

South Africa ends Afghanistan’s dream run at World Cup 2023 with a five-wicket win in their final league match in Ahmedabad on Friday. The second-best team in the tournament completed a successful run-chase at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium to end up with 14 points from nine matches. Afghanistan got eliminated with eight points from their all-contested games.

More to follow...

