ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill makes early exit with cramps as India suffer unlikely blow after good start

Team India’s star man Shubman Gill had to make an early exit in the ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand after suffering from a reported cramp injury. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Gill while batting on 79 had to leave the field as he was unable to bat in the challenging heat of Mumbai. He retired hurt and could still come back to complete his hundred later in the innings with India in a solid position in the contest.

Gill retired hurt

Batting on 79, the Indian batter suffered cramps in his legs and was forced for medical treatment in the middle. However, upon inspection from the medical team and the physios, he took the harsh decision to walk off with Shreyas Iyer coming out to bat. Gill was doing good at that moment but has seen India suffer an unlikely blow despite him still able to come back later in the innings as India try to book their place in the ODI World Cup semifinal.

India off to good start

Team India avoided early shrug-offs against New Zealand as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a perfect start to the ODI World Cup semifinal. The contest at Wankhede Stadium had seen India under pressure having had a poor history against New Zealand in recent times. So much so that, India were 5/3 the last time India played New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semifinal in 2019. However, unlike that contest in Manchester, Rohit’s men got off to a perfect start on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Having won the toss, the Indian team made a solid start with skipper Rohit in an attacking mood that saw him take the attack on the Kiwi's bowling lineup. Playing on the used pitch, Rohit scored a quickfire 47 off just 29 that consisted of 4 fours and 4 sixes. The local boy looked in good nick while Gill played the defensive role in the partnership. The duo stitched a partnership of 71 runs for the opening wicket before Rohit was caught by the mid-off fielder while he tried playing a big shot.