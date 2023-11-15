ODI World Cup: Rohit, Gill get India to perfect start as hosts shrug off early pressure to avoid 2019 calamity

Having won the toss, the Indian team made a solid start with skipper Rohit Sharma in an attacking mood that saw him take the attack on the Kiwi's bowling lineup. Playing on the used pitch, Rohit scored a quickfire 47 off just 29 that consisted of 4 fours and 4 sixes. The local boy looked in good nick while Gill played the defensive role in the partnership. The duo stitched a partnership of 71 runs for the opening wicket before Rohit was caught by the mid-off fielder while he tried playing a big shot.