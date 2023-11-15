ODI World Cup: Rohit, Gill get India to perfect start as hosts shrug off early pressure to avoid 2019 calamity
Story highlights
Having won the toss, the Indian team made a solid start with skipper Rohit Sharma in an attacking mood that saw him take the attack on the Kiwi's bowling lineup. Playing on the used pitch, Rohit scored a quickfire 47 off just 29 that consisted of 4 fours and 4 sixes. The local boy looked in good nick while Gill played the defensive role in the partnership. The duo stitched a partnership of 71 runs for the opening wicket before Rohit was caught by the mid-off fielder while he tried playing a big shot.
Team India avoided early shrug-offs against New Zealand as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a perfect start to the ODI World Cup semifinal. The contest at Wankhede Stadium had seen India under pressure having had a poor history against New Zealand in recent times. So much so that, India were 5/3 the last time India played New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semifinal in 2019. However, unlike that contest in Manchester, Rohit’s men got off to a perfect start on Wednesday (Nov 15).
Half-century number 1⃣3⃣ in ODIs for Shubman Gill!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2023
💯 up for #TeamIndia 👌👌
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FnuIu53xGu#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PWOHxSlwHo
Shubman, Rohit get India underway
More to Follow…