ODI World Cup 2023: Shami, Kohli book date with destiny for Team India after 70-run win over NZ in semis

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: Shami, Kohli book date with destiny for Team India after 70-run win over NZ in semis

Story highlights

It will be a day with destiny for Team India after they registered a massive win in the ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 15). A 70-run win against the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was backed by an inspired performance by speedster Mohammed Shami who scalped seven wickets while Virat Kohli had a monumental day with his 50th ODI ton. The day also saw Shreyas Iyer score a ton on his home ground as India reduced New Zealand to 327 runs have set a 398-run target. The Men in Blue will now play in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday with the winner of South Africa and Australia in the second semifinal.

More to Follow…

