It will be a day with destiny for Team India after they registered a massive win in the ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 15). A 70-run win against the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was backed by an inspired performance by speedster Mohammed Shami who scalped seven wickets while Virat Kohli had a monumental day with his 50th ODI ton. The day also saw Shreyas Iyer score a ton on his home ground as India reduced New Zealand to 327 runs have set a 398-run target. The Men in Blue will now play in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday with the winner of South Africa and Australia in the second semifinal.

