ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma underlines team spirit after perfect record in league stage

India were at their fluent best in the ODI World Cup encounter against the Netherlands on Sunday (Nov 12) as they ran out winners by 160 runs in Bengaluru. A top performance from the Indian team will see them carry momentum in Wednesday’s semifinal clash where they will face New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India bowled the Netherlands out for 250 having put up 410/4 in their 50 overs with hundreds for Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. India finish the #CWC23 group stage without a loss 🎇#INDvNED 📝: https://t.co/rdhNma7Bsu pic.twitter.com/OofFUwQ6VN — ICC (@ICC) November 12, 2023 × Rohit underlines India’s spirit

“Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one till today. That's because different individuals have stepped up at different times. This is a good sign for the team when everyone wants to take responsibility and get the job done for the team. Although we play a lot of cricket in India, we know the conditions, but still when you play different opposition, that's the challenge in different conditions,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

India opted to bat first having won the toss in Bengaluru, skipper Rohit (61) and Shubman Gill (51), gave India a perfect start as they gave a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. After Gill’s departure, Virat Kohli (51) joined the party as the Indian batters continued to impress before their New Zealand showdown in the ODI World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

However, it was Rahul and Shreyas who caught the eye with their remarkable 208-run stand for the fourth wicket. Shreyas scored an unbeaten 128 while Rahul was dismissed in the final over, moments after scoring his record ton on 102. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 2 as India ended with 410/4 in their 50 overs. Bas de Leede ended with two wickets as he surpassed the tally of his father’s wickets for the national side while Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe both ended with one wicket each.

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023: England skipper Jos Buttler refutes HUGE CLEAROUT despite awful campaign

“We adapted really well. We started the tournament four games in a row chased and then we had to bat first, put the runs on the board, then seamers did the rest along with the spinners. It's important, the results do matter to keep the dressing room environment lively,” Rohit added.