India skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his hat as he continues his impressive run in the ODI World Cup. Playing against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit broke AB de Villiers’ record for most sixes in a calendar year while he also surpassed the tally of 500 runs on Sunday (Nov 12) in the ODI World Cup. He along with Shubman Gill (51) gave India a perfect start as they continued their impressive form. 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟!



Captain Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the most ODI sixes in the calendar year 💥

Hitting a six on the fourth ball of the seventh over, Rohit achieved the unique feat of smashing most sixes in a calendar year. He has been in superb form this campaign, continuing from where he had left off in 2019. Sharma now has 60 sixes in the marquee tournament, the most by any player in a calendar year in ODIs. De Villiers previously held the record with 58 sixes in 2015 while Chris Gayle scored 56 in 2019. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi holds the record for most sixes in ODIs in a calendar year in a non-World Cup year with 48 in 2002.

Most Sixes in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma - 60 in 2023 in 24 innings

AB de Villiers - 58 in 2015 in 18 innings

Chris Gayle - 56 sixes 2019 in 15 innings

Shahid Afridi - 48 sixes in 2002 in 36 innings

While hitting the six in the seventh over, he also broke the record for most sixes by a captain in the ODI World Cup as he surpassed Eoin Morgan. The 35-year-old now has 24 sixes in the mega-tournament, the most by any skipper in the tournament. Morgan racked up 22 sixes in the 2019 tournament while De Villiers scored 21 in the 2015 showpiece.

Most sixes by a captain in a single World Cup

24 - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019

21 - AB de Villiers in 2015

18 - Aaron Finch in 2019

17 - B McCullum in 2015