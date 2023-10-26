David Warner has come out in support of the light show in New Delhi during the Australia vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 25. Warner's statement comes after his teammate Glenn Maxwell blasted the idea of a light show after the five-time World Cup winners won the match by 309 runs.

Warner, who scored his sixth ODI World Cup hundred, wrote on his official X account: "I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love."

Warner posted the comments after an X user posted Maxwell's disappointment with the lights and laser show during the match. I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ywKVn5d5gc — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 25, 2023 × Maxwell, who also scored a hundred which was the fastest in the ODI World Cup history (40 balls), wasn't too pleased with the light show and said that it gave him shocking headaches.

"Well, I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game," Maxwell said during the post-match presentation.

"And I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust and I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers."

"So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players,” he added.

As for the game, Australia have roared back with three back-to-back wins after losing the first two games against India and South Africa, respectively. The team is peaking at the right moment and has a good chance to secure a top-four berth.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was also visibly happy with not only Maxwell's innings but overall performance as well.

“Really happy, complete game. To put 400 on board and then defend well, couldn't be happier. Crazy innings. I think we both contributed equally in that hundred partnership (chuckles). Fantastic innings, the cleanest hitting I've seen. We played the style we liked to. Pleased with Smithy getting runs. We were aiming for powerplay wickets and bowled quite well without a lot of luck. Zamps with another four-fer,” Cummins said in the post-match interview.