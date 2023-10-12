ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: From Rohit's fastest ton to Kohli's most runs in WC - All records broken

The ODI World Cup 2023 game between India and Afghanistan saw multiple records being broken. While India skipper Rohit Sharma scored a blistering hundred (132 off 84 balls) and became the joint fastest to reach 1,000 runs in the World Cup history, Kohli also had a historic night at his home ground in New Delhi.

Here are some of the records which were broken in the India vs Afghanistan clash:

Most centuries in ODI World Cups

Rohit Sharma surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODI World Cups. With the latest 100, Rohit now has seven tons in the quadrennial tournament, one more than Sachin's six.

Fastest to 1,000 ODI World Cup runs

During his 131-run innings, Rohit also notched up 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cups and did so in 19 innings only - the joint fastest in the ODI World Cups. Earlier, Australia's David Warner reached to the 1000-run mark in 19 innings only during the game against India.

Most sixes in international cricket

Rohit, during his record-breaking innings, hit five sixes to eclipse West Indies great Chris Gayle for most sixes in international cricket. The Indian skipper now has 556 sixes to his name (in all Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined) while Gayle has 553. Rohit reached the record in his 453rd international game, and Gayle had done so in 483 games. Notably, Gayle and Rohit are only two players with 500+ sixes in international cricket.

Fastest ton for India in World Cups

Rohit's innings also had one more record - fastest ton for India in ODI World Cups. Rohit scored his ton against Afghanistan on 63 balls, going past Kapil Dev's record of 72 balls that he had scored in 1983 edition of the tournament against Zimbabwe.

Kohli has maximum runs in World Cups (T20 and ODI)

India's Virat Kohli also had a historic night during the game against Afghanistan as he scored his second fifty in as many World Cup matches. Kohli now has 2,279 runs combined (ODI and T20I World Cup) - one more than Sachin's 2,278 runs all of which came in six editions of the ODI World Cups.

