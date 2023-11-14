Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has lifted the lid on the incredible 201-run knock against Afghanistan after the Aussies booked their place in the last four of the ODI World Cup in India. Needing a win to guarantee a place in the semifinals contest, Australia were 91/7 and needed 201 runs more to win before Maxwell and Pat Cummins stitched an astonishing partnership to clinch a famous win in Mumbai last Tuesday (Nov 7). Maxwell who was seen limping with strains in his leg was confident that he could get his side home despite being in such a vulnerable situation.

Maxwell lifts lid

“I knew I had two balls in that over,” Maxwell recalled while speaking to Fox Cricket’s Mark Howard.

“So I thought if I don’t quite get the ball here, I’ll probably get the last one.

“I was so calm at the start of that over. I’d just had a drink, towelled myself down, and given my helmet away. Patty’s like, ‘What are you thinking this over’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, it’s over this over. Don’t worry’.

“It may sound arrogant and over confident but because I knew I had the short boundary, because I knew Mujeeb (Ur Rahman). We’ve played against and with each other. I’ve spent a whole IPL training with him, having little contests and spending a lot of time with him,” added Maxwell.

Crucial win for Australia

The match proved to be crucial in the context of the semifinal race as both Australia and Afghanistan were separated by two points with 10 and eight respectively. A defeat for Australia would have seen both sides with 10 points with New Zealand and Pakistan on the brink of exit. However, Maxwell’s incredible knock consisted of 21 fours and 10 sixes saw Australia overcome the challenge and book a place in the last four.

The defeat for Afghanistan also ended their semifinal hopes as poor net run rate (NRR) proved a crucial factor. Their defeat to South Africa in the last league match condemned them to a sixth-place finish and a berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy.