ODI World Cup 2023: England's Ben Stokes out of New Zealand game with injury, Harry Brook named replacement

The ODI World Cup 2023 got underway on Thursday, October 5 in Ahmedabad when England and New Zealand skippers made it to the middle for the toss. Tom Latham, leading Kiwis in Kane Williamson's absence, won the coin flip as Black Caps decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

For England, Ben Stokes missed out on the playing XI as hinted by Jos Buttler on the eve of the game during the Captains' Day meet. Buttler confirmed at the toss that Stokes has a niggle. "Ben is going to miss this game. He has a niggle," said Buttler. Have a look at the toss here:

Stokes, notably, made a comeback to ODIs ahead of the World Cup after retiring from the format last year. He had played against New Zealand in the ODI series prior to the quadrennial event but missed out on the warm-up game. Stokes' absence could play a big role for England in the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand too are without their star batsman and regular skipper Kane Williamson who is still nursing an ACL injury from the IPL 2023. Apart from him, Tim Southee is also missing the game after fracturing his right thumb in the lead-up to the World Cup.

England, however, are strong favourites to not only win the rematch of 2019 World Cup finalists but the whole tournament. English skipper Jos Buttler, however, has shrugged off the defending champions tag and said that they are not under any pressure.

"We're not trying to defend anything. We're trying to go there and win a World Cup. We're in exactly the same position as every other team,” Buttler said on the eve of the tournament.