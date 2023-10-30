ODI World Cup 2023: 'England should...,' Ravi Shastri brutally TROLLS 2019 winners after loss vs India

Former India player Ravi Shastri brutally trolled defending champions England after they lost their fifth game in the ODI World Cup 2023, leaving them at the bottom of the points table. England lost to India by 100 runs on October 29 in Lucknow despite restricting the hosts for a modest 229 in 50 overs.

"England should be devastated – spectators, supporters. Because the first match which they lost, 17 overs were left in the game when New Zealand beat them. Against South Africa, they got all out in 20 overs. That game ended early. Then they were all out in 30 overs against Sri Lanka, where SL chased the target and finished the match in 25 overs. Today, they had lost 8 wickets inside 32 overs. You call yourselves World Champions? It means, if they aren't sad over their performance, who will?" Shastri said while commentating during the game.

The loss leaves not only England's title defence in tatters but also their chances to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as well. The ICC has said that the top seven teams on the points table of the ODI World Cup 2023 will qualify for the eight-team event along with the host Pakistan.

Currently, England are at the bottom of the points table and Shastri duly reminded them of the fact.

"From here on, England will have to play for pride. The reason I am saying that is because right now they are at the bottom of the points table. And in the Champions Trophy which takes place in 2025, only the top 8 teams of the World Cup can qualify. So if England remain in the bottom two, imagine a team like them not playing an ICC tournament as big as the CT would be a huge blow," added Shastri.

England, however, can try to come up on the points table with three more matches left for them.

