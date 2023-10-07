ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI working on getting visas for Pakistan fans, journalists, says ICC

Pakistan started off their World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad but no fans or media persons from the country were there to support or record the moment. This is because the Indian visas for about 60 Pak journalists and fans are still to come through.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), meanwhile, has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) is working on getting the visas.

"This (visa) is an obligation of our host (BCCI) and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted," an ICC spokesperson told the new agency PTI.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), meanwhile, said that they have been reminding the ICC for the visas for fans and the press members.

"We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members' agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities," a PCB spokesperson said. "PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events."

"Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. We hope to see their presence soon."

Pakistan fans and media persons would be hoping that their visas come through before the marquee clash against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Before that, the Men in Green play against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

India, on the other hand, start their campaign against Australia on October 8 before taking on Afghanistan on October 11.

