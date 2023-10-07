ODI World Cup 2023: India coach Rahul Dravid opens up on 2007 setback ahead of Australia game

India coach Rahul Dravid couldn't win an ODI World Cup in his illustrious career but being knocked out of 2007 edition in the group stage when he was the skipper remains the biggest dark spot of his playing days. The cricketer-turned-coach, however, has moved on from his playing days and focuses on helping the current group.

“It's a long time since I was a player. I almost forgot that I was actually a cricket player at one stage to be very honest with you,” Dravid said during a press conference ahead of India's match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

“I have moved on from that. I don't think of myself as a player anymore. Maybe that's the mind-space difference... I'm focused on helping the group to do the best they can," he added.

Talking about his job as a coach, Dravid said it's about supporting the vision of the captain, especially during the ongoing World Cup which runs till November 19.

“I mean in the end that's the job of the support staff, the job of the coach really is to support the vision of the captain and help him execute his vision over the course of the next couple of months and hope we can do that really well.”

“Yeah... I mean I guess you recognise as a coach that once the game starts, once the guys cross the line, there is only so much you can do.

“As coaches, we don't score a single run or take a single wicket in the tournament. All we can do is really support the players,” said Dravid.