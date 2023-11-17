ODI World Cup 2023: Australia legend in awe of Virat Kohli, terms 'best batter' of current era
India will look to bank on Virat Kohli’s excellent run of form in the World Cup final when they face Chappell’s native Australia in the final. India have so far lost both their International Cricket Council (ICC) finals against the Aussies, including the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The teams famously met in the 2003 World Cup final when Sourav Ganguly’s side lost by 125 runs where current head coach Rahul Dravid served as a team member.
Former Australia batter and legend Ian Chappell has termed Virat Kohli as the best batter of the current ear as India get ready for the ODI World Cup final on Sunday. Virat has been in sensational form at the ODI World Cup having scored 711 runs in 10 matches so far while setting a new record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition. According to Chappell, Kohli is enjoying the form of his life despite turning 35 recently and terms him best ahead of some of them modern-day greats.
A shot at #CWC23 glory 💎🏆 pic.twitter.com/8Iy5I48dEp— ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2023
Chappell in awe of Kohli
“No, we haven’t. (on Smith’s best form). Let’s go back to Kohli first. He doesn’t anymore but there was a point in his career where he averaged over 50 in all three formats. Now, that’s a remarkable performance. I think Kohli is probably the best batsman of this era,” Chappell said while speaking on Wide World of Sports.
“I like his attitude. I heard him interviewed about batting and I think he’s got a terrific approach to batting. The other thing to look at is his fitness. He is 36 years of age, have a look at how he was running between the wickets. He has obviously put fitness right up there," the former Aussie skipper added.
Kohli’s excellent run
India will have a score to settle with Pat Cummins’ side at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday while they hunt for their sixth title in the 50-over format. Hosts India on the other hand will target their third title in the format having previously won the title in 1983 and 2011 under Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni respectively.