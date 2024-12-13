New Delhi, India

England will lock horns with hosts New Zealand in the third and final Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton. With the Ben Stokes-led visitors leading the three-match series 2-0, they will be eager to inflict a clean sweep whereas Tom Latham-led Kiwis will be desperate to end the series on a high. After whitewashing India in India, no one expected the Black Caps to be reeling 0-2, thus, they will be keen to end the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

While England won the series opener by eight wickets, in Christchurch, they defeated New Zealand by a whopping 323-run margin in Wellington. Talking about the second and penultimate contest, NZ opted to bat first as the visitors rode on Harry Brook's second successive ton (123) to post 280. The Kiwis only managed 125 as they conceded a vital 155-run lead. In their second essay, the English batters combined to take the score to 427/6, courtesy of Joe Root's ton and nineties from Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell.

Chasing a mammoth 583, the hosts got dismissed for 259 to lose convincingly. It will be a huge task for the listless home side to avoid a clean sweep in the series finale.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS FOR THE 3RD TEST:

When is the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match?

The New Zealand vs England 3rd Test will start on Saturday (Dec 14).

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test?

The New Zealand vs England 3rd Test will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test start?

The New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST).

Where to watch the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test on TV?

The New Zealand vs England 3rd Test match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs England 3rd Test will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv and Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: To be announced

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Will Young

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (w), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Olly Stone