New Delhi, India

R Ashwin stunned the cricketing fraternity by announcing his international retirement during Day 5 of the Gabba Test between India and Australia, in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on Dec 18. Ashwin ended a stellar run at the international level with 765 scalps -- second-most among Indians. In Tests, he accounted for 537 scalps whereas the wily spinner claimed 228 wickets in white-ball formats. After his retirement, Ashwin opened up on his career and not being able to captain India once.

Advertisment

On not captaining India, Ashwin said during a Sky Sports Podcast, "It's interesting. I am smart enough to know what works for me and what doesn't for another person. When I started my career, I got first-class captaincy very early. I have won a few tournaments for my team. I believe I had it in me. But I did not have any regret that I didn't go on to lead my country because these are not things that I can control."

Also read: BGT: Rohit backs 'modern-day great' Kohli to come good vs outside off-stump deliveries in Boxing Day Test

The wily spinner opined, "I have realised somebody needs to feel that I am good enough to lead the team, I need to get another 15-20 people to come along with me for me to be able to lead the team. It wasn't meant for me in this particular chapter of my life."

Advertisment

"I don't think this office or corporate felt I was good enough to lead the team. That doesn't mean I am not good enough for leadership. Leadership, you don't need a title to do that because, within me, I was a great leader in that group to be able to contribute to other people's success. I looked out for zones of contribution. I did it to the best of my ability. I do not have regrets, but I do think it would have been something I would have enjoyed," Ashwin added.

Ashwin made his debut under MS Dhoni in 2010. He played under numerous captains, such as Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul, etc. While he didn't lead India, he has had enough leadership exposure at the domestic level.

The 38-year-old Ashwin is known to be an astute reader of the game and will make his presence felt in the domestic tournaments.