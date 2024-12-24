New Delhi, India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his unwavering support to Virat Kohli for being able to counter his woes outside off-stump deliveries ahead of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, at the MCG, Melbourne. Kohli scored a hundred in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, in Perth, but fell flat in the next two games, due to his weakness outside off-stump. Thus, Rohit supported the 'modern-day great' in tackling his issues and becoming good at the MCG, with the five-match series tied at 1-1 after three Tests.

When asked if he had spoken to Kohli about his weakness, Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match presser, "You only said he is a modern-day great. Modern-day greats will figure out their way or the path (to overcome issues)."

Speaking of Rohit, Hitman has also struggled for runs in the ongoing series versus Pat Cummins-led Australia. After missing the series opener, due to paternity leave, Rohit has had scores of 3, 6 and 10. He demoted himself from opening the innings to batting at No. 6 but the move hasn't paid dividends. He did this to ensure KL Rahul bats at the top, who has been in good form since the series opener.

On being asked about his batting spot, Rohit said, "Let's not worry about that. I think 'who bats where?' is something that we need to figure out within ourselves. It's not something I should be discussing at every press conference. Whatever it takes for our team to look good or give the best chance to succeed, we will do that."

The Boxing Day Test commences on Thursday (Dec 26) as both sides will look to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. If India win, they will be able to retain the BGT once again, since 2016/17.