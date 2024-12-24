Melbourne, Australia

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed Sam Konstas’ debut for the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne as the hosts prepare for redemption against India. Speaking on Christmas Eve, McDonald confirmed the inclusion of the New South Wales batter who was drafted in as replacement for Nathan McSweeney.

Meanwhile, Travis Head’s inclusion is subject to fitness tests. He had suffered quad strain while playing in the Gabba Test, keeping his participation in Melbourne uncertain.

Konstas to debut at MCG

With the Boxing Day Test set to start on Thursday (Dec 26), Australia have made wholesale changes to their Playing XI with NSW’s Konstas getting the nod ahead of McSweeney.

The former failed to make a mark in his three matches with the side in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, having scored only 72 runs in six innings.

On Friday, McSweeney’s exclusion was confirmed by the selectors as Konstas was drafted into the 13-man squad alongside Jhye Richardson.

At 19, Konstas remains an unfinished product as he looks to fill in the shoes of now-retired David Warner in the side.

The youngster debuted in first-class cricket only in November 2023 and has been a promising star for New South Wales.

Australia search for redemption

India have a proud recent record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), having avoided defeats on their last three defeats.

Interestingly, India have won the last two Tests at the venue under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane respectively.

Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, India drew the 2014 Boxing Day Test while Australia’s last win came in the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster