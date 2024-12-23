New Delhi

Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been named as Ravi Ashwin's replacement for the remaining two Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Tests. His selection in the India squad was confirmed by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Monday (Dec 23) as reported by the cricket news website ESPNCricinfo.

Kotian is expected to fly to Melbourne, venue of the fourth BGT Test, on Tuesday (Dec 24), but is unlikely to feature in the Boxing Day Test which begins December 26.

Who is Tanush Kotian?

Kotian, the 26-year-old right-arm off-break bowler, made his First Class debut for Mumbai in 2018 and has played 33 matches so far. He has taken 101 wickets in those matches at an average of 25.70 with three five-for as well. His best bowling in an innings is 5/58 while his best match figures are 9/122.

Kotian is no mug with bat either and has 1,525 runs to his name at a healthy average of 41 to go with two hundreds and 13 fifties. His highest score is 120 not out.

Kotian was pivotal in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy title win in 2023-24 season where he scored 502 runs at an average of 41.83 and took 29 wickets as well. He was the only player to complete the double of 500 runs and 25 wickets in the season and was subsequently named Player of the Tournament as well.

Come 2024-25 season, Kotian has played two matches and has taken 12 wickets already. He was also part of Mumbai's Irani Cup win where he scored 64 and 114 not out across two innings and took three wickets as well.

The all-rounder was also part of India A's shadow tour of Australia before the ongoing BGT series. He had played one game on the shadow tour, scoring 44 runs and taking one wicket.