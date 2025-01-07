India will now have to wait till January-February 2027 to have a shot at regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after losing the recently-concluded series 3-1 against Australia - first time in a decade. The next BGT series is scheduled to be played in India and will be the last series of the next World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle 2025-27.

Advertisment

After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), India also lost their chance to make it to their third consecutive WTC Final. The major reason for that, however, was India's 0-3 whitewash in home series against New Zealand.

Also Read: 'Supporting them is difficult,' Yuvraj backs under fire Virat & Rohit

When is the next BGT series?

Advertisment

India play a total of 18 Tests across six series (three home and three away) in the next WTC Cycle 2025-27 in which their series against Australia at home will be the last one. As per the schedule, the next BGT series of five Tests will be played in January-February 2027 in India.

India's WTC 2025-27 Schedule

India start the next WTC Cycle 2025-27 with a blockbuster five-Test series against England - their first of three away series of the cycle. The series is scheduled to be played from June later this year. England, however, are coming to India later this month for a limited-overs tour.

Advertisment

After touring England, India host West Indies and South Africa for two Tests each at home. The series against West Indies is expected to be played in October 2025 while South Africa will tour India in November-December 2025.

After hosting the Proteas, India do not play red-ball cricket for about eight month before they travel to island neighbours Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in August 2026.

The Indian cricket team will then travel to New Zealand for two Tests in their last away series of the WTC Cycle 2025-27. On the tour of New Zealand, India would aim to avenge the humiliating whitewash from earlier this year which cost them a place in the WTC Final 2025.

After touring New Zealand in November-December, India then host Australia for the next BGT series.