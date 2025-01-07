After the Australia tour, the Indian team will be back in action for a white-ball home series versus England. The Jos Buttler-led side will be in the subcontinent for a five-match T20I series, which will be followed by three ODIs. The focus will be more on the ODI leg, as both the heavyweights will have one eye on the 2025 Champions Trophy. The mega event will be held in Pakistan and the UAE, starting next month.
England's white-ball tour of India commences on Jan 22 with the five-match T20I series opener. Suryakumar Yadav-led side will start as favourites as the current T20 champions have been on a winning spree in the format, having tamed South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series in Nov 2024. The T20I leg will be followed by three ODIs, starting on Feb 6 in Nagpur.
HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE OF ENGLAND TOUR OF INDIA
1st T20I - 22 Jan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2nd T20I - 25 Jan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
3rd T20I - 28 Jan, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
4th T20I - 31st Jan, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
5th T20I - 2nd Feb, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
1st ODI - 6th Feb, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
2nd ODI - 9th Feb, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
3rd ODI - 12th Feb, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING DETAILS
The five T20Is and three ODIs' live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India, whereas the live-streaming will be on the FanCode app and website in India.
SQUADS
England ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
India's T20I and ODI Squads: To be announced