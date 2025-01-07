After the Australia tour, the Indian team will be back in action for a white-ball home series versus England. The Jos Buttler-led side will be in the subcontinent for a five-match T20I series, which will be followed by three ODIs. The focus will be more on the ODI leg, as both the heavyweights will have one eye on the 2025 Champions Trophy. The mega event will be held in Pakistan and the UAE, starting next month.

Advertisment

England's white-ball tour of India commences on Jan 22 with the five-match T20I series opener. Suryakumar Yadav-led side will start as favourites as the current T20 champions have been on a winning spree in the format, having tamed South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series in Nov 2024. The T20I leg will be followed by three ODIs, starting on Feb 6 in Nagpur.

Also read: Gill is highly overrated, India should pick Gaikwad or Sudharsan, claims 1983 World Cup winner

HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE OF ENGLAND TOUR OF INDIA

Advertisment

1st T20I - 22 Jan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I - 25 Jan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I - 28 Jan, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Advertisment

4th T20I - 31st Jan, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

5th T20I - 2nd Feb, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st ODI - 6th Feb, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd ODI - 9th Feb, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3rd ODI - 12th Feb, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Also read: BBL 2024-25, Live Streaming: When & where to watch Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes on laptop, TV

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING DETAILS

The five T20Is and three ODIs' live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India, whereas the live-streaming will be on the FanCode app and website in India.

SQUADS

England ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

India's T20I and ODI Squads: To be announced