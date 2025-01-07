Kris Srikkanth, former Indian captain and chief selector, slammed Shubman Gill after his flop run in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy edition between India and Australia, in Australia. Srikkanth called Gill an 'overrated cricketer' and suggested two names who can replace him. Srikkanth feels Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, and Tamil Nadu-born Sai Sudharshan can replace Gill going ahead.

"I've always maintained that Shubman Gill is an overrated cricketer, but nobody listened to me. He is a highly overrated cricketer," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The former Indian captain, and 1983 World Cup winner, further remarked, "When Gill is getting such a long rope, some people might wonder why even players like Suryakumar Yadav couldn't have been given a longer run in Tests. Suryakumar didn't have the best start in Tests, but he has the technique and ability. Yet, the selectors and management have boxed him into being a white-ball specialist. So now, fresh talent needs to be looked at."

'Selectors are stuck in a loop with Gill'

Srikkanth added, "Ruturaj Gaikwad, for instance, has been performing brilliantly in first-class cricket, but he hasn't been picked. Similarly, Sai Sudharsan has been outstanding on 'A' tours. These are the players who should be promoted. Instead, the selectors are stuck in a loop with Gill."

"Gill is surviving because he gets ten chances and scores on the tenth after nine failures. That keeps him in contention for another ten chances. Anyone can score runs on Indian wickets, but the real challenge is performing in overseas conditions, particularly in SENA countries. That's where players like KL Rahul have proven themselves."

Gill has 1,893 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 35.05, with five centuries. While he averages 42.03 at home, his numbers dip in away Tests. The right-hander has an average of 29.50 in 13 Tests, with a best of 91 in SENA Tests (having not played a game in New Zealand). The 25-year-old failed miserably in the just-concluded Australia tour, ending with scores of 31, 28, 1, 20 and 13.